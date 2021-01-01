Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or EliteBook 850 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs HP EliteBook 850 G8

78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
VS
59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and HP EliteBook 850 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
vs
EliteBook 850 G8

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 839 cm2 (130 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~80%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
500 nits
EliteBook 850 G8 +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 300 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +389%
13.8 TFLOPS
EliteBook 850 G8
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
2. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
3. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
4. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs HP EliteBook 850 G8
7. HP 250 G8 vs HP EliteBook 850 G8
8. Dell G7 17 7700 vs HP EliteBook 850 G8
9. HP ProBook 650 G8 vs HP EliteBook 850 G8
10. HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 vs HP EliteBook 850 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский