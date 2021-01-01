Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

81 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
VS
62 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.8 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~82%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 300 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

