Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

77 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
From $1800
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (127.6 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
vs
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~81.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 300 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.1
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
2. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
3. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
4. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
5. ROG Zephyrus M16 and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
6. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
7. Yoga 7i (15”) and ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
8. IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) and ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
9. ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
10. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) and Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский