You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 80 Wh - 70 Wh 83 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~78% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1191:1 sRGB color space 94% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 73% 73.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 72.3% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +67% 500 nits Omen 16 (2021 Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 70 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 763 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 712-1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1057-1740 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +115% 13.8 TFLOPS Omen 16 (2021 Intel) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 87 dB 84.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

