Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
VS
64 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
vs
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~78%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1191:1
sRGB color space 94% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 73.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 72.3%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 763 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +115%
13.8 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 87 dB 84.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
2. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
3. Alienware m15 R3 or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
4. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
5. Alienware m15 R6 or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
6. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
7. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
8. Omen 17 (2021) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
9. TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
10. Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский