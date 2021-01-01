Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Victus 16 (2021 Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)

78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
70 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
From $849
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 0 kg (0 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) -
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) -
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) -
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 5.7 mm -178.2 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 182 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +28%
13.8 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

