Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
- Around 4.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 80 against 38 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.7 vs 144 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
|Height
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +199%
7623
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1422
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +385%
12231
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +389%
13.8 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
