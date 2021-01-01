Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

79 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
From $1800
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.8 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~80.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB 40.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 94% 56%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 37.4%
Response time 3 ms 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +1145%
13.8 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 87 dB 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

