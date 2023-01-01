You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3024 x 1964 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 59-80% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 59-80% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 146.3 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 146.3 square inches) 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1113:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 95.3% - Adobe RGB profile 65.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.7% - Response time 10 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 999 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 140 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 160 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 76 GPU performance Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +107% 14.1 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.