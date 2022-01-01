You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm

14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~77.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1113:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 95.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.7% 100% Response time 10 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 999 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +12% 14.1 TFLOPS ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.