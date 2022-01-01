Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm
14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~77.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1113:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 95.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.7% 100%
Response time 10 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 999 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

