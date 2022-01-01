Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

71 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1321:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 72.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 71%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 704 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 73.7 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

