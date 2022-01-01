Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

71 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (146.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz -
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz -
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth - v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
4. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
5. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs HP Omen 17 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
8. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) vs Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) and Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский