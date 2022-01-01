You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.8 vs 146.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~86% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +72% 14.1 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.