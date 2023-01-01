You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (135.3 vs 146.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~85% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1113:1 - sRGB color space 95.3% - Adobe RGB profile 65.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.7% 100% Response time 10 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 999 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz - FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 14.1 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +39% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

