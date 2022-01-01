Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Precision 5570 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Dell Precision 5570

73 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Dell Precision 5570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Dell Precision 5570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 495-675% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.9 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Precision 5570

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~89%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.2 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1113:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 95.3% 121.3%
Adobe RGB profile 65.7% 82.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.7% 94%
Response time 10 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 999 gramm 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 160 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20
GPU performance
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +900%
14.1 TFLOPS
Precision 5570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.7 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
