You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 495-675% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 99.9 against 55 watt-hours

Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1330 grams less (around 2.93 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (91.1 vs 146.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~88.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 2000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 60 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 160 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20 GPU performance Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +900% 14.1 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.