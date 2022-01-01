You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 100-136% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Better webcam recording quality

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.8 vs 146.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~89% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +181% 14.1 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.