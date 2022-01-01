You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 169-231% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~83.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB 51.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1113:1 - sRGB color space 95.3% 1000% Adobe RGB profile 65.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.7% - Response time 10 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +25% 500 nits ENVY 16 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 999 gramm 663 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +308% 14.1 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2022) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.7 dB 84.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.