Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs HP Omen 16 (2022)

71 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
HP Omen 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Omen 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~78.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 150 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 636 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz -
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz -
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40
GPU performance
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +120%
14.1 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2022)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.4 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth - v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
