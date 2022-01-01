Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

71 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 54-74% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~71.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1074 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
