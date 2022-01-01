You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 54-74% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~71.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1113:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 95.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.7% - Response time 10 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +67% 500 nits Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 999 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +98% 14.1 TFLOPS Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.