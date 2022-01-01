Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Acer Swift X SFX16-51G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 80 against 49 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.8 vs 145.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
Swift X SFX16-51G

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~82.1%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1485:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 60 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
