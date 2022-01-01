Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

74 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (145.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
