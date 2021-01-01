Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

77 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (110.5 vs 145.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

