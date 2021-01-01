Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|7.7 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1611
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9365
4934
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5006
3725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1