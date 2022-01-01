You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery 80 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (145.1 vs 184 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~69.5% Side bezels 7.7 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +67% 500 nits Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP 130 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +59% 13.8 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.