78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 145.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~89.2%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 4 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 55 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +354%
13.8 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

