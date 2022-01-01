Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or ENVY 17 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs HP ENVY 17

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
49 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
HP ENVY 17
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and HP ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (145.1 vs 160.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1285:1
sRGB color space 100% 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +389%
13.8 TFLOPS
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

