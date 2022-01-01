You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce MX450 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (145.1 vs 160.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm

15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.8% Side bezels 7.7 mm 8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1285:1 sRGB color space 100% 95% Adobe RGB profile - 69% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +67% 500 nits ENVY 17 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 55 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce MX450 TGP 130 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +389% 13.8 TFLOPS ENVY 17 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.