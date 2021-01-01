Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (127.6 vs 145.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~81.5%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 300 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.1
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
2. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
3. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
5. HP Spectre x360 15 or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
7. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
8. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
9. HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский