Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (127.6 vs 145.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~81.5% Side bezels 7.7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +25% 500 nits ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 300 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 130 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 3840 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +879% 13.8 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.1 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.