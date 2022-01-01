You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (145.1 vs 161.3 square inches) Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022) Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.2% Side bezels 7.7 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +67% 500 nits Omen 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +28% 13.8 TFLOPS Omen 17 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No - VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.