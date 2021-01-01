Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~72.8% Side bezels 7.7 mm 7.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +67% 500 nits Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 300 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 130 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +332% 13.8 TFLOPS Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display No Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 - HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.