Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

74 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
63 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.3%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1203:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC245
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs XPS 15 9500
2. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
3. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Alienware m15 R3
5. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
6. Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
7. Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
8. Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
9. Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский