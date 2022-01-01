Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or MateBook 16 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 84 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~85.2%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +1145%
13.8 TFLOPS
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
7. Huawei MateBook 14s and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский