Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 84 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|7.7 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|42.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|63.1%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|482 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1559
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8242
5733
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1532
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
9872
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|7
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
