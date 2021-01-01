Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

77 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
VS
70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
vs
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

