Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (136.7 vs 146.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1243:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 98.2% - Adobe RGB profile 70.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 300 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 846 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 150 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +188% 19.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.