Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Asus ROG Strix G16

76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Asus ROG Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 99.9 against 64 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1243:1 -
sRGB color space 98.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% 100%
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 846 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24 24
L3 Cache 25 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +175%
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G16 and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
