You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~73.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level - 39.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 300 W 100 / 240 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 125 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +28% 17.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.