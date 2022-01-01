You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Battery 99.9 Wh - 48 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 99.9 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~73% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 100% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits TUF Gaming F15 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 48 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 125 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1403 MHz GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +163% 17.6 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 77.1 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

