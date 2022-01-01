Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Dell Alienware x17 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (146.3 vs 185.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~69%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 54.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 25 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1702 MHz
FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +34%
17.6 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 88 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
