Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (146.3 vs 185.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~69% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.1 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level - 54.8 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +67% 500 nits Alienware x17 R1 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 W 240 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 125 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1387 MHz GPU boost clock - 1702 MHz FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +34% 17.6 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R1 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 88 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.