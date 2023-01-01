Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Latitude 7430 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Dell Latitude 7430

76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7430
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Dell Latitude 7430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Dell Latitude 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 99.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1280 grams less (around 2.82 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (104 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
Latitude 7430

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1243:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 98.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% -
Response time 9 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 846 grams 380 / 430 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 25 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 20
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1290%
19.6 TFLOPS
Latitude 7430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7430:
    - The different body material options vary in weight, with Carbon Fiber (U15) weighing 2.69 lb (1.22 kg), Carbon Fiber (P28) weighing 2.73 lb (1.24 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey weighing 2.79 lb (1.27 kg)
    - Models with U-series CPUs come with DDR4 memory, while P-series come with LPDDR5 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
