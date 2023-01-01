Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Dell Latitude 7430
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 99.9 against 41 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1280 grams less (around 2.82 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (104 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
|321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
|671 cm2 (104 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.7%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|54.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1243:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|98.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.3%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|300 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|846 grams
|380 / 430 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|12
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1859
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14705
6299
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1871
1652
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20986
6540
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7430:
- The different body material options vary in weight, with Carbon Fiber (U15) weighing 2.69 lb (1.22 kg), Carbon Fiber (P28) weighing 2.73 lb (1.24 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey weighing 2.79 lb (1.27 kg)
- Models with U-series CPUs come with DDR4 memory, while P-series come with LPDDR5 memory.
