Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Dell Precision 3561
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 2479-3380% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 99.9 against 64 watt-hours
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.4 vs 146.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.7%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14226
6324
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.6 TFLOPS
|0.382 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|-
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1