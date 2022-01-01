Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Precision 3561 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Dell Precision 3561

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
46 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Dell Precision 3561
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Dell Precision 3561 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 2479-3380% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 99.9 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.4 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
Precision 3561

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 25 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1450 MHz
FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 8
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +4507%
17.6 TFLOPS
Precision 3561
0.382 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
