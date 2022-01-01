You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 99.9 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Can run popular games at about 2479-3380% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 99.9 against 64 watt-hours

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.4 vs 146.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Adobe RGB profile 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +127% 500 nits Precision 3561 220 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) TGP 125 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1450 MHz FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 8 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +4507% 17.6 TFLOPS Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth - v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

