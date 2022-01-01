Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or MECH 15 G3 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
68 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 99.9 against 94 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile 100% 77%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +43%
500 nits
MECH 15 G3
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 25 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1725 MHz
FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1%
17.6 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
4. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
5. Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs Prometheus XVI (2021)
6. Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs Prometheus XVII (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский