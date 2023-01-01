Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs HP EliteBook 840 G8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 327-446% higher FPS
- Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 99.9 against 53 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (107.6 vs 146.3 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
|323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.7%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|54.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1243:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.3%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|300 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|846 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|24
|8
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1859
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14705
4602
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1871
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20986
5041
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
