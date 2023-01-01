You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 327-446% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 327-446% higher FPS Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 99.9 against 53 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 99.9 against 53 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (107.6 vs 146.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~77.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 54.2 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1243:1 - sRGB color space 98.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits EliteBook 840 G8 +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 53 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 300 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 846 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 150 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +595% 19.6 TFLOPS EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.