Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

76 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 327-446% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1180 grams less (around 2.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (92.4 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 54.2 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1243:1 -
sRGB color space 98.2% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 70.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 846 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 4
Threads 24 8
L3 Cache 25 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +595%
19.6 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
