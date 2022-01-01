Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
48 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 631-861% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (127.6 vs 146.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches		 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~81.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 300 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 16 4
Threads 24 8
L3 Cache 25 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.1
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth - v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

