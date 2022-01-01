You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 70.9 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133 vs 146.3 square inches)

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches Area 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~78.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Adobe RGB profile 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +67% 500 nits Omen 15 (2021 Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 70.9 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 125 W 80-95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1215 MHz GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz FLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +47% 17.6 TFLOPS Omen 15 (2021 Intel) 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth - v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

