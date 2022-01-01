Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
|356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
|Area
|944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.7%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|70.2%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|870 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|L3 Cache
|25 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14226
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.6 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|-
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
