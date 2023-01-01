Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 817% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 120 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm

14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Black Material Top: Carbon fiber

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 110° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes Yes Number of fans 3 3 Noise level (max. load) - 52 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 1119:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 100% 88.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 9i Gen 8 120 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +817% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 330 W 330 W Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams 955 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance Legion 9i Gen 8 24.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - ~78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 2 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.