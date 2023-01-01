Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 9i Gen 8 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Dell Alienware m16

87 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Dell Alienware m16
Display 3200 x 2000
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 and Dell Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
  • Can run popular games at about 100-136% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 99.9 against 86 watt-hours
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (153.9 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 120 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 9i Gen 8
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~69.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 3 4
Noise level (max. load) - 54.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 9i Gen 8
120 nits
Alienware m16 +150%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 300 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams 1487 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +37%
20951
Alienware m16
15287
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +43%
32812
Alienware m16
22934
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 175 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Legion 9i Gen 8 +181%
24.7 TFLOPS
Alienware m16
8.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - ~82.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m16:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
    - The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
    - Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

