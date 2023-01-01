Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 120 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm

14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~70.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 10.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Top: Carbon fiber

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal Yes Optional Number of fans 3 4 Noise level (max. load) - 54.8 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 9i Gen 8 120 nits Alienware X16 +150% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 240 / 330 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams 750 / 991 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 175 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Legion 9i Gen 8 +160% 24.7 TFLOPS Alienware X16 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers) Power 2x2W 4x3W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - ~87.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v7 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware X16: - 4-fan cooling with liquid metal only for RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 models.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.