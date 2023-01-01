Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Dell Alienware X16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
- Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 120 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
|2.72 kg (6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
|364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
|1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|120°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|Optional
|Number of fans
|3
|4
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|54.8 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|1022 grams
|750 / 991 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +18%
2194
1855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +83%
20951
11467
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +26%
2341
1858
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +109%
32812
15720
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|9.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers)
|Power
|2x2W
|4x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~87.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v7
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware X16:
- 4-fan cooling with liquid metal only for RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 models.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
