Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.55 kg (5.62 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm

14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 993 cm2 (153.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~88.9% Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Top: Carbon fiber

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Legion 9i Gen 8 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 XPS 15 9530 (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 9i Gen 8 120 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +317% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 330 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 1022 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 175 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Legion 9i Gen 8 +614% 24.7 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - ~83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v7 v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

