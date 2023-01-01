Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 338-461% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 99.9 against 86 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 63% sharper screen – 236 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 120 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (122.9 vs 153.9 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.55 kg (5.62 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.7 x 277.7 x 18.99-22.7 mm
14.08 x 10.93 x 0.75-0.89 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|993 cm2 (153.9 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Legion 9i Gen 8
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|130 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|1022 grams
|463 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +27%
2194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +82%
20951
11536
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +35%
2341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 9i Gen 8 +133%
32812
14076
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|~83.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v7
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1